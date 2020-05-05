Score this Game of Thrones Leather-Cloth Boxed Set at just $31 (Reg. $75+)

Walmart is offering the Game of Thrones Leather-Cloth Boxed Set (Song of Ice and Fire Series) for $30.99 shipped. Normally around $75 or more from retailers like Barnes and Noble, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This boxed set includes A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. Each book is leather-cloth bound and comes in a display box, making it perfect for adding to any collection. If you’ve never read these books, this is one of the most highly-regarded series around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Game of Thrones Leather-Cloth Boxed Set features:

Perfect for fans of the epic fantasy series that inspired HBO’s Game of Thrones—a gorgeous boxed set featuring conveniently sized leather-cloth-bound editions of the first five novels! An immersive entertainment experience unlike any other, A Song of Ice and Fire has earned George R. R. Martin—dubbed “the American Tolkien” by Time magazine—international acclaim and millions of loyal readers. Now the monumental saga gets the royal treatment it deserves, with each book wrapped in bound leather-cloth covers and packaged together in an elegant display case.

