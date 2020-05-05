Grab an Oculus Rift VR headset + two controllers for $300 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Best Buy is offering the Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headset in refurbished condition for $299.99 shipped. Originally $499, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Right now, it’s hard to get ahold of any virtual reality headsets given their high demand with more and more people working from home. Well, this deal scores you the Rift plus two controllers at a fantastic price. Included with this setup is everything you’ll need to get started, as long as your computer can handle virtual reality and you have three USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 (or a fourth 3.0) available. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

Use a bit of your savings to pick up this carrying case for your brand-new Rift. It’ll hold the headset, controllers, and sensors, giving you everything needed to run your virtual reality system. At $40 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

When considering virtual reality, the Oculus Go should absolutely be a contender. Not only does it come in at $199, which saves you $101 over today’s deal, but it can also function standalone, meaning no PC is required. Just know that the experience might not be quite as high-end as the Rift offers, considering this model doesn’t have the same processing power as your desktop would.

Oculus Rift features:

Rift is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Whether you’re stepping into your favorite game, watching an immersive VR movie, jumping to a destination on the other side of the world, or just spending time with friends in VR, you’ll feel like you’re really there.

