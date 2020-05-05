TACKLIFE’s M1 inflator uses your car’s DC jack to pump up your tires at $26.50

WorldUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE M1 Tire Inflator at $26.58 shipped with the code ZNXTETSY at checkout. Normally closer to $40, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever had to pump up a low car or trailer tire, then you know how annoying that can be without the proper tools. This inflator plugs into your car’s 12V DC jack making it easy to use and super portable. It also works great for pumping up basketballs, footballs, and kickballs while at the field. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to grab this digital tire pressure gauge. It’s under $10 Prime shipped and gives you the ability to always know what your tire pressure is. Unlike older designs, this model uses a digital display to read out the PSI of your tires, making it super simple to know how much air is in each tire.

Ditch the TACKLIFE branding to save some cash. This portable tire inflator is $20 Prime shipped and offers similar functionality. While it’s not got the same form factor as today’s lead deal, it’ll get the job done in a pinch if you need it.

TACKLIFE M1 Tire Inflator features:

FAST INFLATION : Pump up to 4 tires at one time! 40L/Min air flow – allowing you to inflate a flat tire in 2-3 minutes (120W 10A). Working noise below 65db, reduced by 50% than traditional air compressors.

ADVANCED ACCURACY: Portable tire inflator air compressor equipped with HD LCD screen and digital gauge in line with International Accuracy Standards (±1%), which establish an industrial standard. Displays units in PSI/ KPA/ BAR modes.

EASY AS PIE: Plug it directly into your car’s DC 12V Cigarette Lighter Socket then press the power button – no further action required! Automatically shuts down when the preset value is reached.

