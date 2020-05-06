Take a rare 10% off Akai’s highly-rated 49-key MIDI USB Keyboard at $359

- May. 6th 2020 5:23 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Akai Professional 49-key MIDI USB Keyboard Controller (MPK249) for $359 shipped. This is a 10% discount from its regular going rate and is the first major sale that we’ve tracked since it released back in 2015. This MIDI USB keyboard is fantastic if you’re wanting to get into music creation at all. In fact, back in November 2019, we rated this model as the best option in its price range, and it’s extremely rare to see it go on sale ever. It integrates fantastically with Logic Pro X, which is the best music creation software on Mac. Note: Stock is running low due to this being an incredible deal, however, ordering now locks in the discounted rate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step down to the 25-key model to save some serious cash. It’s available on Amazon for $249 and offers a great budget-focused way to get started with creating your own tracks.

Ditch cables and some of the more premium features of today’s lead deal and save even more. The Akai Professional LPK25 Bluetooth 25-key MIDI Keyboard Controller is available for $129 shipped.

Akai Professional MIDI USB Keyboard features:

  • 49 semi weighted, velocity sensitive full size keys and a premium piano style key bed for unprecedented response and natural feel
  • 16 RGB illuminated MPC style pads each with 4 banks for 64 pads the perfect solution for triggering samples, loops, one shots, melodies and more
  • 24 assignable Q Link controllers comprising 8 control knobs, faders and switches engineered for hassle free mapping and unprecedented DAW, virtual instrument and virtual effect control

