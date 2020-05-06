Place your iPad Pro anywhere with this tripod tablet mount: $23.50 (Reg. $30)

- May. 6th 2020 11:36 am ET

Amazon is offering the Arkon Tripod Tablet Mount for $23.49 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $30, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. The only discount that dropped this mount lower was back in 2017 when it was offered for $0.04 below today’s deal. This mount uses a ¼-20 tripod thread to attach itself to stands, giving you a plethora of options. It has the capability of holding tablets ranging from 7- to 18.4-inches, ensuring that it’ll handle just about anything you want to mount in it. Plus, the flexible head makes sure that your screen is always at the perfect angle. If you have a desk mount that supports a ¼-20 thread, this is a great way to leverage Sidecar on your Mac, giving you a second display without any wires or cables. Rated 4/5 stars.

For an all-in-one design that’s a bit less flexible on mounting options, this gooseneck tablet stand is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. You’ll lose out on the ¼-20 compatibility, forcing you to use this mount only with the included accessories. But, at $20 Prime shipped, it gives you everything to set it up within the box, which is a bit more convenient.

Looking for a way to mount your smartphone to a tripod? This adapter is a great option. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to capture steady video or long-exposure photography when using a smartphone, as it easily screws into any tripod with its ¼-20 thread.

Arkon Tripod Tablet Mount features:

  • Heavy duty tablet mount attaches to 1/4 20 tripod mounting bolts
  • Slim Grip Holder fits 7 to 18.4 inch screen size tablets
  • Tablet holder’s support legs are customizable and adjustable

