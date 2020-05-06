Organize the shower with a waterproof teak bench: $82 (40% off), more from $29

- May. 6th 2020 12:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the EcoDecors Oasis Teak Corner Shower Bench with Shelf for $89.12 shipped. Normally up to $140, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. There are two shelves here, giving you plenty of room to store your shower essentials. Teak is naturally waterproof, meaning that this can easily go in wet climates like a shower, pool house, or anywhere else. It has a fantastic design that I absolutely love, given its natural teak colors. It comes fully assembled, making it super simple to go from box to shower. Note: This bench is back-ordered until May 14, but purchasing now locks in the discounted rate. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

We also spotted the Furinno Simplistic A-Frame Computer Desk for $29.40 shipped at Amazon. Note: This desk is currently out of stock, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Armed with a simple and compact design, this desk is ready to fit almost anywhere. There are a couple of storage compartments along the back and you’ll find plenty of room to work form a MacBook, iPad, or similar device. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

For a lower-cost shower organizer, this caddy hangs from the showerhead. It’s under $18 Prime shipped and offers ample storage for rags, razors, soap, and more.

EcoDecors Oasis Teak Shower Bench features:

  • NEW DESIGN And DECOR FROM ECODECORS
  • Simply take teak bench out of box and place in your shower
  • FULLY ASSEMBLED SOLID PLANTATION GROWN TEAK- Natural wood grain tone
  • Includes foot leveling pads for uneven surfaces
  • NATURALLY WATER RESISTANT- For use in showers, indoors, outdoors

