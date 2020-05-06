Ember’s 2-pack of temperature control iOS Smart Mugs now $130 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-pack of the Ember 10-Oz. Temperature Controlled Smart Mugs for $129.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200, Amazon has them going for about $80 each leaving you with a savings of around $40 today. While we have seen this bundle go for slightly less in the past, you’re still saving at least $20 on each mug today. Just as the name suggests, the Ember mug connects with iOS or Android devices allowing users to set precise drinking temperatures, track caffeine consumption, customize the on-board LED color, and more. These 10-ounce mugs will carry your coffee (or anything else) at your ideal temperature for an hour and then you can easily juice them back up using the included charging coaster (one coaster is included in today’s package). Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For comparison sake, the second generation Ember Smart mug is essentially the same as today’s lead deal with the main difference being an extra 30-minutes of battery life and a higher price tag. Fetching $100 each at Amazon, you can learn more about the latest model right here.

But if you don’t need your smartphone keeping an eye on your coffee mug every morning, consider a basic vacuum insulated tumbler instead. This YETI Rambler 14-Oz. Mug sells for a fraction of the price at $25 and will keep your favorites hot/cold for even longer with no batteries or charging required.

Be sure to check out our video review of the Wacaco Pipamoka if you’re looking to make some fresh brew on the go.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mugs:

Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!