Score a 25% discount on Philips OneBlade Replacement blades priced from $11

- May. 6th 2020 1:24 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Replacement Blade 2-Pack for $19.95 Prime shipped. Opt for Subscribe and Save to drop the price further to $18.95. You can also grab the single pack at $11.95 (or $11.35 with Subscribe and Save), or the 3-pack at $27.95 (which also drops to $26.55 with Subscribe and Save). Normally $15, $25, or $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for the 1- and 3-blade kits, and is within pennies of the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2-blade pack. I use the OneBlade Pro all the time and absolutely love it. I never have to use shaving cream, and it still gets a close cut on my cheeks and neck for a finished look. Each blade should last around 4-months, with this 2-pack lasting you ⅔ of the year through just a single purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you have a Harry’s Razor, then be sure to check out this 8-pack of refills. It’s available for $16 Prime shipped and should last you about a year, depending on how often you shave.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget, the ProGlide Men’s Razor Handle with Two Refills is available for $13 Prime shipped. This won’t last you nearly as long as today’s lead deal, given that there’s only two refills here, so do keep that in mind.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Replacement Blade features:

  • Only OneBlade replacement blades have rounded tips that protect your skin and provide a shave that’s not too close, allowing you to perfect your look, just the way you like it.
  • The OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair.
  • Our blades can be used wet with foam or dry, even in the shower.
  • OneBlade replacement blades fit on all OneBlade, OneBlade Face + Body and OneBlade Pro handles.

