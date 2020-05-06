Spruce up your space with these Walker Edison furniture pieces from $94

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Farmhouse Entryway Table/Desk for $116.39 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. While pitched as an entryway table, there’s no reason this svelte piece of furniture cannot be repurposed as a desk in your office. It supports up to 100-pounds and features an urban-industrial style. It measures 30- by 46- by 14-inches, ensuring it can comfortably fit in almost any room. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another piece of Walker Edison furniture on sale.

We also spotted the Walker Edison 2-Tier Shelf/TV Stand for $94.06 shipped at Amazon. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Like the option above, this too sports a urban-industrial style that is bound to look great no matter where you put it. A 50-pound capacity allows it to be utilized as a shelf or a TV stand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

No matter which option you choose, there’s a good chance some sort of electronic gadget is going to make its way up there. Ensure that it remains tidy by nabbing this 50-pack of reusable fastening cable ties for $8.

Walker Edison Farmhouse Entryway Table features:

Dimensions: 30″ H x 46″ L x 14″ W

Made with black painted metal legs and accents with a durable laminate table top

Supports up to 100 lbs.

Showcasing an urban industrial design style

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!