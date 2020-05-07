DBPOWER’s 2500A portable jump starter has a 15W USB-C port at $60 (20% off)

dvtechus (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER 2500A Portable Car Jump Starter for $59.99 shipped with the code KCRQRCLS at checkout. This is down from its $75 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether or not you’ve ever been stranded with a dead car battery, everyone should have a portable jump starter in their vehicle. This model can power up to an 8L gas engine or 6.5L diesel, which is more than enough for most people. Plus, it has a 15W USB-C port for both charging the battery and powering your iPad Pro or iPhone. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop down to a 1000A model to save some cash. DBPOWER offers that version at $50 shipped, making it a great alternative to today’s lead deal. You’ll lose out on the USB-C capabilities here, so do keep that in mind.

Keep your battery maintained when picking up BLACK+DECKER’s 12V/6V Battery Charger. It’s available for around $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and will ensure that you never walk out to a dead battery.

DBPOWER Portable Jump Starter features:

DBPOWER G15 Jump Starter has 7.16×5.39×5.04 inches compact design and dramatically lightweight that is only 1.35lb with a heavy-duty feeling construction for emergency car jump starter. Powerful 2500A peak current can jump start your 8.0L gas engine or 6.5L diesel engine vehicle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!