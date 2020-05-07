Today only, JBL is offering its Boombox Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $349.95 shipped. Originally $500, we’ve more recently seen it at around $400 when on sale. While we’ve seen it offered as low as $319 once before, it’s rare that we see this speaker go on a sale as deep as this. I absolutely love the Boombox for many reasons. It has 24-hours of battery life and offers a unique design that makes it super easy to carry with you. I’ve brought it with me to the beach, pool, or other parties and everyone always loves how loud, yet clear, it is, and I never have to worry about the battery dying. Plus, it’s entirely waterproof, ensuring that your investment is safe to use in any weather or at any location. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 happy customers at Amazon and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Even though the Boombox has a built-in carrying handle, if you want something that’ll keep your speaker and charging cable always at the ready, this case is a must-have. It comes in at just $35 shipped on Amazon, and offers an all-in-one design to keep your gear always together in one place.

Want something a little more budget-friendly? Well, the JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is a great alternative at $250 shipped. It has 15-hours of battery life and withstands the same weather that today’s lead deal does. Or, opt for the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker at $100 shipped to save even more. With 12-hours of playback, this option is much easier to transport when compared to the massive Boombox in today’s lead deal.

JBL Boombox features:

Made to be the most powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker, JBL boom box delivers monstrous sound along with the hardest hitting bass

Enjoy music for 24 hours without missing a beat. Battery Charging time (hours)- 6.5

Use the massive 20, 000mAh battery and dual charge out to charge your external devices anytime and keep music rocking

Rugged enough to handle your wildest tailgate party, The JBL boom box is IPX7 waterproof, which withstand any weather and Even the most epic pool parties

