These Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade your smart home for just $14 each

- May. 7th 2020 3:48 pm ET

Meross Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimming Light Switches for $27.99 shipped with the code LM6C4GN6 at checkout. Normally $40 for the 2-pack, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, dropping each switch to around $14 each. These switches support both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and require no hub thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi connection. You’ll also score IFTTT integration, which can be used to simulate a HomeKit-like experience. Plus, the dimming feature ensures that you can make the lights the exact brightness you want, from a romantic setting to extremely bright for crafting projects and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need two switches, save some cash when you opt for the Treatlife Smart Switch. It comes in at $17 Prime shipped, which is slightly above the price for each switch in today’s lead deal. However, overall, it’s a lower-cost since you’re just buying one.

Looking to make your wall outlets smart? TP-Link’s Kasa has a Wi-Fi Smart Plug for just $10 Prime shipped that does just that. While it won’t command entire rows of lights in your home, it does work nicely with lamps, coffee makers, and more.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer features:

  •  Install your smart dimmer switch in 15 minutes
  • Adjust brightness for the scenes you need via Meross APP, SmartThings app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons
  • The WiFi dimmer switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and SmartThings

