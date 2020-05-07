These Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade your smart home for just $14 each

Meross Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimming Light Switches for $27.99 shipped with the code LM6C4GN6 at checkout. Normally $40 for the 2-pack, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, dropping each switch to around $14 each. These switches support both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and require no hub thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi connection. You’ll also score IFTTT integration, which can be used to simulate a HomeKit-like experience. Plus, the dimming feature ensures that you can make the lights the exact brightness you want, from a romantic setting to extremely bright for crafting projects and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need two switches, save some cash when you opt for the Treatlife Smart Switch. It comes in at $17 Prime shipped, which is slightly above the price for each switch in today’s lead deal. However, overall, it’s a lower-cost since you’re just buying one.

Looking to make your wall outlets smart? TP-Link’s Kasa has a Wi-Fi Smart Plug for just $10 Prime shipped that does just that. While it won’t command entire rows of lights in your home, it does work nicely with lamps, coffee makers, and more.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer features:

Install your smart dimmer switch in 15 minutes

Adjust brightness for the scenes you need via Meross APP, SmartThings app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons

The WiFi dimmer switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Echo Dot, Google Assistant, Google Home and SmartThings

