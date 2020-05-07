Passcode-ready Kwikset deadbolts are on sale at Amazon and priced from $59.50

- May. 7th 2020 11:41 am ET

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt (99090-020) for $59.41 shipped. That’s around $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike some passcode-enabled deadbolts, this offering also works with a physical key. Opting for a design like this ensures that you have an easy-to-execute backup plan in place if a battery unexpectedly dies. If you’ve yet to switch to a passcode-operated lock, I can’t recommend it enough. I’ve been all-in for years now and it’s a true delight to forego carrying a key. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Kwikset deadbolt on sale.

Looking for a touchscreen-based option? You’re in luck. We’ve also spotted the Kwikset Obsidian Touchscreen Deadbolt (99530-001) for $142.73 shipped from Amazon. That’s up to $36 in savings and is among the best 2020 offers we’ve tracked. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

Need a matching handle? The AmazonBasics Manchester Door Lever is $17 and should pair nicely with either deadbolt. Installation is said to be easy and only a Phillips head screwdriver is required.

Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt features:

  • Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product
  • For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed
  • Featuring SmartKey re key technology; re key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps
  • Deadbolt operated by electronic keypad or key from outside and thumb turn inside

