These gorgoues picnic basket sets are up to 55% off today with deals from $34

- May. 7th 2020 3:55 pm ET

From $34
0

Amazon is now offering the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket with Deluxe Service for Two at $47.60 shipped. Currently matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $95 at Home Depot, this model has sat at $80 for quite a while and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While social distancing measures are still in place, this is great way to take your special someone on a picnic in style. This suitcase-like picnic basket features service for two including plates, glasses, flatware, and a corkscrew as well as salt and pepper shakers. The weaved willow construction is complemented by a hinged, flat lid design with closure straps and an attractive cotton lining. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon and ships with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below for more picnic set deals.

You’ll find even more Picnic Time sets on sale in the list below. But if a standard picnic basket without all the cutlery and plates will suffice, here’s one for $17. It carries solid ratings and can be used for a multitude of tasks including your next picnic.

More Picnic Time deals:

More on the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket:

  • Bristol English style picnic basket by Picnic Time with deluxe lunch service for two
  • Features beautiful and durable willow construction with attractive cotton lining
  • Comes with deluxe lunch ammenities for two, plus corkscrew and salt and pepper shakers
  • Attractive hinged, flat lid design with closure straps; Components are secured with pockets and straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $34
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot Picnic Time

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard