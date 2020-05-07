These gorgoues picnic basket sets are up to 55% off today with deals from $34

Amazon is now offering the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket with Deluxe Service for Two at $47.60 shipped. Currently matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $95 at Home Depot, this model has sat at $80 for quite a while and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While social distancing measures are still in place, this is great way to take your special someone on a picnic in style. This suitcase-like picnic basket features service for two including plates, glasses, flatware, and a corkscrew as well as salt and pepper shakers. The weaved willow construction is complemented by a hinged, flat lid design with closure straps and an attractive cotton lining. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon and ships with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below for more picnic set deals.
You’ll find even more Picnic Time sets on sale in the list below. But if a standard picnic basket without all the cutlery and plates will suffice, here’s one for $17. It carries solid ratings and can be used for a multitude of tasks including your next picnic.
More Picnic Time deals:
- Barrel Basket 13-Piece Set $89 (Reg. $140)
- Service for two
- Newbury Wood Navy/Maroon Basket $50 (Reg. $112)
- Service for four
- Country Picnic Basket $34 (Reg. $49)
More on the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket:
- Bristol English style picnic basket by Picnic Time with deluxe lunch service for two
- Features beautiful and durable willow construction with attractive cotton lining
- Comes with deluxe lunch ammenities for two, plus corkscrew and salt and pepper shakers
- Attractive hinged, flat lid design with closure straps; Components are secured with pockets and straps
