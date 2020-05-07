These gorgoues picnic basket sets are up to 55% off today with deals from $34

Amazon is now offering the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket with Deluxe Service for Two at $47.60 shipped. Currently matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $95 at Home Depot, this model has sat at $80 for quite a while and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While social distancing measures are still in place, this is great way to take your special someone on a picnic in style. This suitcase-like picnic basket features service for two including plates, glasses, flatware, and a corkscrew as well as salt and pepper shakers. The weaved willow construction is complemented by a hinged, flat lid design with closure straps and an attractive cotton lining. Rated 4+ stars on Amazon and ships with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below for more picnic set deals.

You’ll find even more Picnic Time sets on sale in the list below. But if a standard picnic basket without all the cutlery and plates will suffice, here’s one for $17. It carries solid ratings and can be used for a multitude of tasks including your next picnic.

More Picnic Time deals:

More on the Picnic Time Bristol Willow Picnic Basket :

Bristol English style picnic basket by Picnic Time with deluxe lunch service for two

Features beautiful and durable willow construction with attractive cotton lining

Comes with deluxe lunch ammenities for two, plus corkscrew and salt and pepper shakers

Attractive hinged, flat lid design with closure straps; Components are secured with pockets and straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!