RESPAWN’s Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair drops to $130 (Reg. $210+)

Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair by RESPAWN at $130 shipped. Normally over $210 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a new chair to upgrade your gaming setup, this is a fantastic deal. It has a built-in headrest, and even offers a footrest for longer gaming sessions. The back can recline to suit your needs, and the chair sports a 275-pound capacity. The armrests are also padded for extended comfort. RESPAWN also offers a limited lifetime warranty, covering your chair from any manufacturer defects. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Opt for the JUMMICO Gaming Chair to save some cash. It comes in at around $87 shipped and offers an upgraded seating experience from normal chairs. You’ll lose out on the footrest and the heightened headrest, but still retain the racing-style that today’s lead deal offers.

AmazonBasics’ office chair is a great value if you’re on a tighter budget. It comes in at $62 shipped and packs an upholstered design. While it doesn’t have armrests, a headrest, or footrest, this is great if you’re using a dining room chair for your office right now.

RESPAWN Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair features:

ORTNITE OMEGA GAMING CHAIR – Ready to play like a gaming legend in the Fortnite edition Omega gaming chair? A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long workdays.

ARMED WITH COMFORT – This video game chair features a high back with segmented padding and an integrated headrest because you don’t need to feel like you’ve been gaming all day. This ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest, so you can kick back and game on. Padded armrests round out your comfort arsenal.

FORTNITE OMEGA THEME – This Fortnite Omega-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit. Stain-resistant materials cover the gaming chair for long-wearing, extended use.

