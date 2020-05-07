Be ready for summer BBQs with Char-Broil’s InfraRed Grill at $230 (Reg. $280+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed Grill (46367) for $229.99 shipped. Regularly up to $280, or closer to $300 at Walmart and even more from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is at least $50 off and is the lowest we can find. Just in time for summer barbecue season, this 2-burner gas grill is ideal for family cookouts on the patio or in the backyard. Features include a lid-mounted temperature gauge, electronic ignition, a “swing-a-way” warming rack, locking caster wheels, and porcelain-coated grates with stainless steel burners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If today’s deal is still a little bit pricey for your casual grilling needs, take a look at the Char-Broil Classic 405 Gas Grill. This model sells for $190 at Amazon with 4+ star ratings and features a 4-burner setup. It doesn’t feature the more modern-look of today’s lead deal, nor will you get the lid-mounted temperature readout, but it will save you some cash.

Either way, Amazon’s 15-piece grill utensil set at $31 is a great add-on to any BBQ setup if the 3-piece Cuisinart set at $15 won’t cut it for you. Then swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, DIY tools, patio furniture, and much more.

More on the Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed Grill:

Enjoy outdoor grilling with this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill. Its TRU-Infrared cooking system eliminates flare-ups and evenly distributes heat to food for faster grilling, evenly cooked results and greater juiciness. The compact design of this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill makes it right at home on small patios or in big back yards.

