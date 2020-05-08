AncestryDNA’s Genetic Ethnicity Test down at $59 on Amazon (Reg. $100) + more

Amazon is offering the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very brief $49 Black Friday offer. This is also the lowest price we can find and well under the direct pricing. You simply send in a saliva sample using the included instructions and your results are ready to go in 6- to 8-weeks, with no additional lab fees. Described as providing “a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail,” than the competition, it tracks your origins from over 1,000 regions. AncestryDNA also provides “connections to living relatives” and “in-depth historical insights.” Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. Head below for deals and details.

At just $59, today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable options out there from the big-name ancestry companies. The MyHeritage DNA Test Kit goes for slightly less and carries solid ratings, but it isn’t quite as well-known of a brand and only provides a “breakdown from 42 regions around the world.” However, you will find a few more options on sale in the list below from major players like AncestryDNA and 23andMe.

More ancestry/DNA test deals:

More on the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included.

AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience.

Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!