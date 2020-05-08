Aukey’s 1,200-lumen dimmable LED floor lamp gets a 42% discount to $40

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally $70, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering up to 1,200-lumens of light output, this lamp is perfect for the office, living room, or even bedroom. You’ll get 20 different brightness settings, as well as the ability to change the color temperature from 3000K to 4500K and even up to 6600K, giving you fine-tuned control over the type of light your room has. All of this is changed by a little knob on the front, making it super simple to interface with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for Aukey’s LED Table Lamp. While it’s not 1,200-lumens bright, it does offer a more sleek and compact design. Coming in at $29 shipped on Amazon, you’ll net $11 in savings when compared to today’s lead deal.

And if you already have a table lamp, but just want to upgrade to new LED bulbs, that’s even more budget-friendly. Westinghouse has a 6W LED bulb that mimics the light output of a standard 40W option. At just $2.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose & Stable: Minimalist Modern LED Standing lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. The LT-ST35’s weighted, high-stability base ensures that no one includes kids or pets will knock it over easilyAS

