Aukey’s 1,200-lumen dimmable LED floor lamp gets a 42% discount to $40

- May. 8th 2020 3:01 pm ET

Get this deal
$70 $40
0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally $70, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering up to 1,200-lumens of light output, this lamp is perfect for the office, living room, or even bedroom. You’ll get 20 different brightness settings, as well as the ability to change the color temperature from 3000K to 4500K and even up to 6600K, giving you fine-tuned control over the type of light your room has. All of this is changed by a little knob on the front, making it super simple to interface with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for Aukey’s LED Table Lamp. While it’s not 1,200-lumens bright, it does offer a more sleek and compact design. Coming in at $29 shipped on Amazon, you’ll net $11 in savings when compared to today’s lead deal.

And if you already have a table lamp, but just want to upgrade to new LED bulbs, that’s even more budget-friendly. Westinghouse has a 6W LED bulb that mimics the light output of a standard 40W option. At just $2.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose & Stable: Minimalist Modern LED Standing lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. The LT-ST35’s weighted, high-stability base ensures that no one includes kids or pets will knock it over easilyAS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$70 $40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide