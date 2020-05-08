Save nearly 30% on The Entertainment Book + Digital Membership at just $5

The Entertainment Book is currently offering its Book + Digital Membership for just $5 shipped when you use the code COMEBACK at checkout. This deal saves you nearly 30% from the regular going rate and it’s rare that we see The Entertainment Book drop in price. You’ll get both the book itself with this deal, as well as access to both mobile and online discounts through the Entertainment website and app. You’ll be able to choose from the nearest large city for the book, and the app will give you location-based deals and promotions to shop from. Learn more about The Entertainment Book here.

More about The Entertainment Book:

Whether it’s pizza or fine dining you’re craving, movie tickets, a day at the zoo, shopping at your favorite store or planning a vacation — we help you experience it for less. Whatever your lifestyle, we have a membership for you! Includes over 75,000 coupons all conveniently accessed on our mobile app and online. With coverage in 10,000+ U.S. and Canadian cities, savings are with you wherever you go. For over 55 years, Entertainment® has been the leading provider of unbeatable local discounts throughout the U.S. and Canada. Consumers enjoy doing more for less cost while supporting local businesses in the community. Consumers like you have saved over $22 BILLION since 1962.

