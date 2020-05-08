At $6 each, this deal on four TP-Link Smart Plugs shouldn’t be missed

The Smart Stop (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Love it or hate it, every once in a while electronics need to be power cycled. Armed with these you’ll be able to easily reboot an Echo or Google Home speaker if it acts up. You can also toggle fans or lamps, cut off power to a heater to save energy, and much more. These work with both Alexa and Assistant, making them a solid addition to any Amazon or Google-powered smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need four smart plugs? You can buy a single TP-Link Tapo for $8. While it’s not as great of a deal per plug, it’s actually a very respectable price for an individual unit.

If you’re simply wanting to schedule when a device is powered up you could opt for two 24-Hour Timer Outlets at $12. These will serve as a great option for places where Wi-Fi is spotty or non-existent.

TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs features:

Voice Control: Pair your plug with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily control your smart plug with just your voice.

Scheduling: Set schedules for each of your appliances to automate your day. Let Tapo turn on the coffee pot to wake you up or turn off the lights let you sleep.

Multi-User Access: Allows family members to control the smart plug using their own device.

Easy Setup: Setup is quick and simple using Bluetooth and the friendly Tapo app.

