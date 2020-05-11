Keep your network online with APC’s 7-outlet 650VA UPS at $50 (Reg. $70)

Staples is offering the APC 650VA 7-Outlet BN650M1 UPS for $49.99 shipped with the code 57492 at checkout. Note: The price will reflect at the final stage of checkout. Normally $70 at B&H, this is a match of our last mention and is the lowest available. If you have ever had your network go down due to a quick power flash, then you know the pain of waiting for your modem to come back online. This 7-outlet UPS offers five plugs that are powered by the battery backup, and an additional two that are only surge protected. This gives you ample room to hook up all of your networking gear, including the modem, mesh router, switch, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re trying to save a few extra bucks, but still want to have your networking gear on a battery backup, then step down to 425VA to save some cash. The CyberPower 425VA UPS is available on Amazon for around $43 shipped. While it’s not as powerful the overall design might fit your setup a bit better.

Maybe you’re not ready to dive into owning a UPS? Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is available for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t keep devices going when the power goes out, it does have 12 outlets to run more things at once.

APC 650VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

Protect computers and other delicate electronic equipment from power surges and data loss with this APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply. It provides surge protection as well as battery backup so that nothing is damaged or lost during a thunderstorm. This APC Back-UPS uninterrupted power supply also includes a USB port for charging phones and other devices.

