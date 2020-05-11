BLACK+DECKER’s 5W LED flashlight is waterproof and just $17 Prime shipped

- May. 11th 2020 1:46 pm ET

Get this deal
$25+ $17
0

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 500-Lumen Waterproof 5W LED Flashlight (WPAK5B) for $17 Prime shipped. Normally $25 or more, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. offering 500-lumens of brightness, this flashlight is perfect for all scenarios. BLACK+DECKER even touts waterproofing here and showcases people swimming with the light, meaning it’ll work in all scenarios. It’s submersible up to 6-feet and floats when dropped in the water, so you’ll never lose it at the bottom of a lake. Plus, it can run for up to 10-hours on a single pair of batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want something a little more pocketable and portable? Energizer’s TAC-300 packs 300-lumens of LED light and comes in at just $15 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind this is only IPX4 water-resistant, so you won’t want to take it swimming.

For a smaller form-factor, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a must-have. It comes in at under $10 Prime shipped, offers 90-lumens of LED brightness, and runs off of a single AAA battery. I personally carry the I3E EOS with me everywhere I go and absolutely love it.

BLACK+DECKER Waterproof LED Flashlight features:

  • Delivers up to 500 lumens with 5W ultra-bright LED
  • Submersible up to 6 feet and floats face up when dropped in water; Easier to spot if it goes overboard
  • Rugged pistol-grip handle offers a convenient and comfortable grip; Allows easy handling while 50% smaller than the average spotlight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$25+ $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black+Decker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide