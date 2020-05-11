BLACK+DECKER’s 5W LED flashlight is waterproof and just $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 500-Lumen Waterproof 5W LED Flashlight (WPAK5B) for $17 Prime shipped. Normally $25 or more, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. offering 500-lumens of brightness, this flashlight is perfect for all scenarios. BLACK+DECKER even touts waterproofing here and showcases people swimming with the light, meaning it’ll work in all scenarios. It’s submersible up to 6-feet and floats when dropped in the water, so you’ll never lose it at the bottom of a lake. Plus, it can run for up to 10-hours on a single pair of batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want something a little more pocketable and portable? Energizer’s TAC-300 packs 300-lumens of LED light and comes in at just $15 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind this is only IPX4 water-resistant, so you won’t want to take it swimming.

For a smaller form-factor, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a must-have. It comes in at under $10 Prime shipped, offers 90-lumens of LED brightness, and runs off of a single AAA battery. I personally carry the I3E EOS with me everywhere I go and absolutely love it.

BLACK+DECKER Waterproof LED Flashlight features:

Delivers up to 500 lumens with 5W ultra-bright LED

Submersible up to 6 feet and floats face up when dropped in water; Easier to spot if it goes overboard

Rugged pistol-grip handle offers a convenient and comfortable grip; Allows easy handling while 50% smaller than the average spotlight

