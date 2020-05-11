Stock up on Gain and Tide laundry pods from $13 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is offering the 81-pack of Gain flings! Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs for $12.99 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular delivers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate, the lowest total we can find, and a great time to stock up. Compatible with regular and smaller HE washers, they will dissolve in both hot and cold water loads. They also provide up to “6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for some TIDE Pod deals.

Amazon is also offering the unscented or Spring Meadow 81-pack of Tide 3-in-1 Laundry Detergent Pods for $14.98 Prime shipped. Once again, clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Regularly $20, this is a great price and the lowest we can find on the TIDE Pods, which are also compatible with both hot and cold water loads. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

If you don’t need an entire 81-pack or are just trying them out for the first time, give the 35-pack a look instead. It sells for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a more affordable way to give them a try.

More on the Gain flings! Laundry Detergent Pacs:

Gain Flings and Tide Pods are America’s favorite laundry pacs.

2x the cleaning ingredients vs Gain Original Scent liquid laundry detergent.

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear.

50% more scent than Gain powder laundry detergent.

