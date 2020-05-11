ORICO’s 2.5-inch HDD enclosure sports USB 3.0 at just $7 shipped (22% off)

ORICO via Newegg is offering its USB 3.0 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $6.99 shipped. This is a 22% discount from its normal rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you recently upgraded a computer and have a spare 2.5-inch drive lying around, this enclosure allows you to easily adapt the unused drive to become external storage. This enclosure has a tool-less design, which makes it super easy to work with. Plus, the USB 3.0 speeds ensure that you have fast transfer speeds. Just keep in mind that it’s only compatible with 2.5-inch drives, so if you have a larger 3.5-inch drive, this won’t work for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

This is one of the best-priced USB hard drive enclosures around right now. For comparison, even the AmazonBasics model is over $12 right now.

If you just need to hook up a hard drive to read the data and aren’t looking to put it in an enclosure, you can save a few bucks. This USB 3.0 to SATA adapter is $6 Prime shipped, coming in at $1 below today’s lead deal.

USB 3.0 External HDD Enclosure features:

Ultra-Fast USB 3.0 Supports UASP Protocol: SuperSpeed USB 3.0 has a maximum data transfer rate of 5Gbps,20% faster than traditional USB 2.0, with UASP Transfer Protocol.

Full of Smart Features, Super Easy to Use: Tool-free installation; hot-swap plug and play; LED indicator; compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac

Brushed Design, High Quality Material: Metal-like brushed casing, ABS material, Shock pad, designed to be a beautiful addition to your desk

