Upgrade your ride with a SiriusXM receiver + portable speaker dock from $35

Best Buy is offering the SiriusXM Onyx Plus Sattelite Radio Receiver with bundled Portable Speaker Dock for $44.99 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $50 for the receiver and $120 for the speaker direct from Sirius. This saves $125 over buying both and is the best pricing available right now. This kit includes the Onyx Plus receiver and a portable speaker dock for it, giving the ability to enjoy Sirius XM in your home or in the car. There’s up to 20 station presets available here, ensuring that you can easily jump to whatever station you want to listen to. Not only that, but it can pause, rewind, and replay live radio, which gives quite a bit of control over what you listen to. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Also available at Best Buy is the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio Receiver with bundled Portable Speaker Dock for $34.99 shipped. Normally $180 purchasing these separately, this is a great price for both the receiver and dock. This model trades the 20 station presets for 10, which gives you a few less options to choose from. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Instead of the SiriusXM receivers, opt for the Roav Viva at $29 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite the same as having a satellite receiver in your car, the Roav Viva packs Alexa built-in and gives you voice-controlled music, navigation, and more. Plus, it has two built-in USB charging ports to power your smartphone while you’re on-the-go.

SiriusXM Onyx Plus Sattelite Radio Receiver features:

SiriusXM Onyx Plus SXPL1V1 Satellite Radio Receiver: With satellite radio you get access to hundreds of great channels, as well as customizable favorites so you can play the stations, artists and songs you love, anytime.

