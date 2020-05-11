Stainless steel Nila BlenderBottle drops to $15 (Reg. $22) + more from $9

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on BlenderBottles. One standout is the BlenderBottle Nila Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up to $22 at Best Buy and direct from BlenderBottle, Walmart is currently charging $20 for this model with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Unlike the typical plastic tumblers from BlenderBottle, this one features a double-wall, vacuum insulated design that will keep your drink “cool for hours.” It also sports a FreeSip spout that combines a wide-mouth and built-in straw with a leak-proof snap cap and a BPA-free construction. This 19-ounce bottle is also dishwasher-safe and rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more.

Also part of the Deals of the Day, Best Buy has the 25-ounce BlenderBottle Nila Tritan Water Bottle on sale for $8.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $15, that’s 40% off the going rate and the best total we can find. This one trades the stainless steel for a Tritan plastic build but has much of the same feature set otherwise, including the 4+ star rating.

Just keep in mind, today’s deals aren’t on the BlenderBottles that ship with that small wire whisk inside so you can more easily shake up a protein smoothie on-the-go. If that’s what you’re after, take a look at the BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle for under $8 Prime shipped. You’re getting a plastic bottle here, but it does include the wire whisk and an even larger capacity at 28-ounces. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers.

More on the stainless steel BlenderBottle Nila:

Sip or chug a refreshingly cold beverage from this 19-oz. BlenderBottle Nila insulated drinking bottle. The double-wall stainless steel material keeps drinks cool for hours, and the FreeSip spout combines a wide mouth and built-in straw to let you easily drink in small or large quantities. This BlenderBottle Nila insulated drinking bottle has a leakproof snap cap for secure closure.

