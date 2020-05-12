Become a farmer and raise a family in Agricola for $33.50 (Reg. $45+)

Woot is currently offering the Agricola Board Game Revised Edition for $33.59 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally around $46 at Walmart, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This is the revised version of the board game which has been updated for a “new generation of players.” Designed for 1-4 players, each round should take around 30-minutes to complete. It has all-wooden components, and you’ll begin the game with two family members which will grow to be more over time. Growing food is how to feed your family, so be sure you plant enough early on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something a bit different? Splendor is one of my favorite board games. It’s available on Amazon for $31.50 right now and is designed for 2-4 players. Each game will take around 20- to 30-minutes, depending on the complexity of play and how fast you try and get to 21-points.

However, Wizard is a must-have card game if you are looking for something more simple and budget-friendly. At family gatherings, this game is an absolute blast to play. If you have more than six players, just add an additional deck and you’re ready to go for up to 12. At $8 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer addition to your game closet.

Agricola Board Game features:

In Agricola (Latin for “farmer”), you’re a farmer in a wooden shack with your spouse and little else. On a turn, you get to take only two actions, one for you and one for the spouse, from all the possibilities you’ll find on a farm: collecting clay, wood or stone; building fences; and so on. You might think about having kids in order to get more work accomplished, but first you need to expand your house. And what are you going to feed all the little rug rats? Agricola is a turn based game. There are 14 game turns plus 6 harvest phases (after turn 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 14). Each player starts with two playing tokens (farmer and wife) and thus can take two actions per turn.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!