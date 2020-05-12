CORE’s 4- and 6-person dome tents now up to $55 off with deals from $50

Today only, Woot is offering the CORE 6-Person Dome Tent for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 and currently fetching $115 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $55 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is an 11- by 9-foot tent that comfortably sleeps six people or a pair of queen-size air mattresses. Other features include a rain fly, internal pockets, gear loft with lantern hook, and a carry bag to lug it all around in. It also has “H2O Block Fabric” which provides a ripstop, water resistant shield to help keep moisture out. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Also part of today’s sale, Woot has the CORE 4-Person Dome Tent on sale for $49.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $80 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $55, this is also the lowest price we can find right now. The 4-person variant comes with much of the same feature set, albeit in a smaller 9- by 7-foot form-factor. Also rated 4+ stars.

Looking for something a little less robust for your upcoming day trips? The AmazonBasics Pop-up Beach Tent for $30 is a great option that carries solid ratings from 500 customers. While you won’t want to spend the night in the woods with this one, it’s great for trips the beach, kids’ sporting events, and more.

More on the CORE 6-Person Dome Tent:

The CORE 4 Person Dome Tent 9′ x 7′ and the CORE 6 Person Dome Tent 11′ x 9′ feature Core H20 Block Technology – water repellent fabrics with active bead technology for faster water runoff paired with sealed seams and rain-resistant door/window seals. The fully-taped rainfly is removable in warmer weather to expose panoramic mesh windows and ceiling.

