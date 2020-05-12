Track what countries you’ve visited with a scratch-off world + USA map at $12

Wanderlust Maps (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Scratch-off World Map + USA Map for $12.06 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $16 or more, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might not be traveling right now, this map is a must-have to keep track of places you go. It offers both a large world map that has all countries with some breakdown, but it also comes with a smaller USA-only map that makes it easier to know what states you’ve visited. Also included in the box is a pick to scratch the map, meaning you won’t have to find a spare penny the next time you visit somewhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting a USA-based scratch-off map, well, you can save some cash. This one is $10 Prime shipped and offers beautiful watercolor-inspired designs on each state. Just keep in mind this is only the United States, and it won’t give you a map of the world to track your travels.

However, if you’d be okay with using a marker to monitor where you’ve been, well, then you can save even more. This map of the United States is just $4.50 Prime shipped, though it’s a bit less exciting and more basic than the maps listed above.

Scratch-off World Map features:

SET OF TWO – Includes a pack of 2 traveler maps: one World Map (24×17 inches) plus one USA Map (18×13 inches). Scratch off the gold foil of each country and state you’ve visited to reveal a colorful poster of your travel experiences!

SUPERIOR SCRATCHING – Our maps are made of premium quality material to scratch off specific places with ease. Unlike our competitors, we also use special coating protection so that no parts will be accidentally scratched in packaging or during transit.

EXTRA SPECIAL FEATURES – We’ve included bonus accessories that bring more fun, including a guitar pick scratcher and stickers to highlight your travel memories. The United States of America map also features capitals and state flags.

