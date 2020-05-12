Open packages with the #1 best-selling Slice Mini Cutter at $6 (Reg. $8)

Amazon is offering the Slice Mini Cutter (10514) for $6.01 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe and Save. Normally around $8 or so, this is within pennies of our last mention and is the best available. The Slice Mini Cutter sports a ceramic safety blade that makes it super simple to open packages of all sorts. Just push the blade out to open your box and then it retracts by itself, ensuring that nobody will be hurt when it’s not in use. Plus, it’s pocket-sized, meaning you can keep it with you at all-times. Don’t worry about being left- or right-handed, as the blade slot can be easily flipped to suit either one. Rated 3.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Opt for the Westcott Box Opener for under $3.50 Prime shipped to save even more. It’s a fixed-blade, though you can manually retract it and lock it so nobody can get hurt. But, it has to be done every time, meaning it’s not quite as convenient as today’s lead deal.

For something a tad more budget-focused, this Card-shaped Folding Pocket Knife is a great option. It comes in at under $6 Prime shipped and will go with you everywhere, ensuring that you always have a knife on you.

Slice Mini Cutter:

Slice safety blades’ unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe! Slice blades are finger-friendly and safe to the touch. Cuts Right or Left Handed!

Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer. Installed rounded-tip blade guards against punctures.

Onboard magnet keeps this ambidextrous tool handy. Use easy, no-tool blade change mechanism to flip the blade over for a new edge, or to switch sides for left-handed use.

