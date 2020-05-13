Keep your car tidy with this trunk organizer at just $18 Prime shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Trunk Organizer for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code X5YI3BXL at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever gone to the grocery store or park and thought, “There just has to be a better way to carry everything!” well, you’re right. This organizer has removable partitions that make it simple to separate compartments within it. Plus, when it’s not in use, this organizer folds down flat to make storing it super easy. The surfaces are even waterproof, meaning that if you put wet towels or groceries in them, it won’t be a problem. 4.6/5 stars.

Save a buck when opting for the Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer. It comes in at $17 Prime shipped and offers slightly less storage than you’ll get with today’s lead deal.

However, this $10 Prime shipped trunk organizer offers extreme portability and a great price. You’ll just get two compartments here, though it’ll still make it easy to keep things separated in your trunk.

GOOLOO Trunk Organizer features:

Fully expanded size 23.6*15.7*11.8inch(60*40*30cm), to meet your needs, with 2 removable partitions, you can fit/remove according to your needs; the storage box can also be folded into a size of a regular notebook computer bag, easy to store.

The GOOLOO’s Eco-Friendly Cargo Storage Container has enough compartments to hold your car’s tools and equipment, groceries, emergency tools, cleaning supplies, household items and more. Suitable for SUVs, trucks, sedans and almost any vehicle.

The product is surrounded by a hard plate covered with super polyester. It is very strong and will not bend or fold easily. The surface is made of 1680D waterproof Oxford material, which is easier to clean and dry, not moldy and no odor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!