Illuminate your backyard with two Mr. Beams LED Security Lights at $46.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Mr. Beams Battery-powered Motion-sensing LED Security Lights (MB3000) for $46.62 shipped. Normally around $70, this marks a new all-time low and is the best available. Now that it’s getting warmer outside, you’ll likely be spending more time in the backyard with family. These lights offer 500-lumens of directable illumination and run off batteries, meaning that no wiring is required to set them up. The built-in motion sensors will ensure that the lights only turn on when needed, preserving battery life and for longer runtimes. The weatherproof design means that you can truly place them anywhere and not have to worry about rain or snow. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy homeowners.

Spend a bit of your savings on Scotch Permanent Outdoor Mounting Tape. A 60-inch roll costs just $6 at Amazon, and it can hold up to 5-pounds. This double-sided tape is designed for outdoor usage, which means you can mount the lights without screws or drilling.

However, if the directable light that today’s lead deal offers isn’t something that you need, why not save a few bucks? This 2-pack of LED Solar Lights is available for $32.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get 2,000-lumens of brightness here, which is four times what Mr. Beams is offering. Just keep in mind this light only shines down, and cannot be aimed.

Mr. Beams Battery LED Security Light features:

The dual head spotlight provides 500 lumens of bright light for large, dark areas. Two-pack white MB3000 LED spotlights.

Customize the bright LED light coverage area with two adjustable heads that pivot 180 degrees up and down and 135 degrees side to side.

The LED security light activates when it detects motion from 30 feet away and automatically shuts off 30 seconds after motion stops to prolong battery life.

