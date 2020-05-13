The 64-ounce Otterbox Elevation Tumbler stays cool for 7-days: $30 (Save $40)

Woot is offering the Otterbox Elevation 64-ounce Insulated Tumbler for $29.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $70 at Amazon and direct, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Summer is here, and with it comes hot weather. Otterbox’s Elevation Tumbler is designed to keep your beverage cold for up to 7-days in a row, meaning you’ll never come back to a warm drink. The sweat-resistant design ensures this tumbler won’t make anything around it wet. Plus, it’s backed by Otterbox’s lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind that this tumbler will last for years to come. Rated 5/5 stars.

If name-brand isn’t a requirement for you when shopping, then you can opt for a few different models of tumblers to save big. This 30-ounce option includes a straw and cleaner at $12 Prime shipped. You’re taking a hit in capacity here, as it’s 30-ounces instead of 64, but it’ll still be a great choice to bring with you in the car or around the house.

However, dropping to a 20-ounce model saves you more as it comes in at just $9 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on the straw and cleaner that the model above brings to the table, but gain a more portable form-factor.

Otterbox Elevation Tumbler features:

100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse

Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp

Screw-on, leak-proof lid — not a drop is lost

Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings

Keeps liquids cold up to 7 days

Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty

