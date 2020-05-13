RAYOVAC’s indestructible LED spotlight drops to new low at $15.50 (Reg. $40)

- May. 13th 2020 4:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the RAYOVAC Virtually Indestructible LED Spotlight for $15.25 Prime shipped. This is down from its $40 regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 750-lumens of brightness, this light is nearly indestructible, allowing you to illuminate just about any situation. With IP67 waterproofing, it’s ready for just about any wet or inclimate weather. Plus, it’s designed to take a drop of up to 15-feet without damage, making it rugged enough to keep in the back of your car for any scenario. There’s also high, medium, and energy-saving modes available with up to 40-hours of runtime on a single pack of batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re wanting something smaller, we’ve got a great option for you. The OLIGHT I3E EOS comes in at under $10 Prime shipped and packs 90-lumens of brightness. Running off of a single AAA battery, it’s quite easy to power.

However, this flashlight offers multiple modes and can easily fit in your backpack at $9 Prime shipped. While it’s not ultra-compact like the OLIGHT, or indestructible like RAYOVAC, this is a great budget-focused option.

RAYOVAC LED Spotlight features:

  • Illuminate your workspace with up to 750 Lumens and 1443 feet of beam distance on high mode, giving you massive light output with a bright, white LED bulb that doesn’t need replacing.
  • Worry-free use – this spot light sustains drops of up to 15 feet due to shatterproof components and a shock-absorbing rubber bezel, so it is tough enough for the toughest jobs.
  • This LED spotlight has a rugged, sealed construction that keeps this spotlight waterproof in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes – so it can weather any storm.

