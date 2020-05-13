Tell Alexa to clean with the eufy RoboVac 35C at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

- May. 13th 2020 2:12 pm ET

0

Anker via Newegg is offering its eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Going for $300 new, this is the best price that we’ve ever tracked and is the lowest available. Sporting Wi-Fi connectivity, this robot vacuum is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart speakers. The RoboVac 35C boasts 100-minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, which is more than enough to clean the average house in one go. Plus, it can increase the amount of suction whenever needed within 1.5-seconds of requiring it, which helps to ensure an easy clean every time. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Ditch the Wi-Fi and smart features to save some cash. Pure Clean’s Robot Vacuum comes in at $80 shipped on Amazon. While you won’t be able to tell Alexa to clean the house, just press the button and this vacuum will clean for up to 90-minutes on a single charge.

For a higher-end experience, the Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 is a fantastic option. We went hands-on with it last night and love the camera control, mopping, and app-enabled features of it.

eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.
  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.

