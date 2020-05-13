SF Bay compostable K-Cups now 25% off at Amazon + Starbucks, more from $18

Amazon is offering the 80-pack of SF Bay Coffee French Roast Compostable K-Cup Pods for $17.95 after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 25% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. These are eco-friendly and compostable pods made of a blend of beans from Central and South America. Apparently, SF Bay’s “roasted coffee is ground and packaged fresh, unlike K-Cups” and are compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewers. The ratings on this brand are quite impressive too at 4+ stars from over 20,000. More deals and details below.

Not sure if you’ll like the SF Bay pods? Give the smaller 12-count pack a try first at $9 Prime shipped so you don’t get stuck with 80+ pods you don’t like.

We also spotted the 96-pack of Starbucks French Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $37.52 with free shipping for Prime members. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page the redeem the special price. Regularly closer to $50, today’s deal is 25% off and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

More on the SF Bay Compostable K-Cup Pods:

FRENCH ROAST: We blend beans from Central & South America & roast until the flavor oils rise to the surface of the bean for a full-bodied, dark roast coffee with a smoky finish.

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

