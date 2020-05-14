Under $100 scores you the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner for $99.88 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have carpet, stairs, or any other type of upholstery in your home, then having one of Bissell’s Little Green Cleaners around is crucial. My family has had one for nearly 20-years and it’s still going strong, working nearly as well as the day they bought it. From cleaning the couches to carpets and drapes, the Green Cleaner makes it super simple. It has one side where you put in clean water, and another where the dirty water that it sucks up goes, keeping both separate. Plus, the handle makes it easy to transport. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a lot more budget-friendly, the BISSELL Spot & Stain Fabric and Upholstery Cleaner is a great option. Coming in at just $7 Prime shipped, this kit includes a bottle of cleaner and a scrubber for tackling smaller stains.

Want to make cleaning your floors even easier? Well, the Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI is a fantastic choice. Packing both a mop and vacuum, we went hands-on to find out if this unit really does it all. So, be sure to check out our video review to find out if this is the right robot vacuum for you.

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner features:

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Tackles tough pet spots and stains with strong spray and powerful suction

Take on small and large clean-ups with this compact carpet cleaner.

Removable water tanks for easy filling and emptying.

