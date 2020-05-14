Just $4.50 Prime shipped gets you a Campbell Hausfeld Tire Inflation Gun

May. 14th 2020

Get this deal
$10 $4.50
0

Amazon is offering the Campbell Hausfeld 3-in-1 Tire Inflation Gun for $4.50 Prime shipped. Normally up to $10, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While this still requires the air compressor to inflate your tires, this makes it super simple to do it. It has a built-in tire pressure gauge so you can monitor the air pressure of your tire while inflating, which removes the step to do it after you’re done. Plus, the flexible inflation hose makes it easy to reach anywhere that your tire stem might be. It also has a relief valve on the side, making it simple to deflate slightly in case you put a bit too much air into your tire. Note: Orders are currently delayed until May 25, though purchasing now locks-in the discounted rate. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

When it comes to tire inflation guns or pressure gauges, this is about as budget-friendly as you’ll get. However, you can score a 2-pack of tire pressure gauges for $4 Prime shipped. These just won’t pass air through to inflate your tire while measuring the pressure.

Another way to ensure that your tires are always at tip-top shape is to pick up this depth gauge. Available for under $3 Prime shipped, this will easily tell you when it’s time to rotate your tires or even get them changed out for new ones.

Campbell Hausfeld 3-in-1 Tire Inflation Gun features:

  • Easy to use when connected to your air compressor, the MP600000AV combines 3 tools in one compact design—an inflation gun, chuck and gauge
  • The flexible hose helps you maneuver move easily into heel wells and other tight spaces
  • Easy to control with a large, readable gauge—2” in diameter–that measures between 10 – 150 PSI

