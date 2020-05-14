Cuisinart’s copper 11-piece cookware set falls to $199 shipped (Reg. $430)

BuyDig is offering the Cuisinart Copper Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set (CTPG-11PC) for $199 shipped. For comparison, a similar set goes for more than $431 at Amazon, and today’s is among the best pricing that we’ve ever seen. If you want high-end cookware without paying a lofty price, this deal is for you. In the set you’ll get a 10-inch skillet, a 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, a 6-quart stockpot, a 3.5-quart saute pan with helper handle and cover, and much more. The outside is copper, while the inside is made of stainless steel. You’ll get Cuisinart’s lifetime warranty with your purchase, as well, giving peace of mind that this set will last for generations to come. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to cook with added flavor, cast iron is the way to go. My wife and I absolutely love cooking with cast iron, as the seasoning you build up adds so much flavor and uniqueness to every meal. Lodge has a 10.25-inch skillet for $28 shipped at Amazon. You’ll even get a bonus silicone handle holder with your purchase, which is an absolute must-have if you ask me.

However, for those who want a more traditional experience, this T-fal kit is a great alternative. It includes 12-pieces and comes in at $80 shipped, which is more than 50% below today’s lead deal. However, you’re losing out on the premium build and lifetime Cuisinart warranty by opting for this set.

Cuisinart Copper Cookware Set includes:

10-inch skillet

1.5 Qt saucepan with cover

2.5 Qt saucepan with cover

3.5 Qt saute pan with helper handle and cover

4 Qt casserole with cover

6 Qt stockpot with cover

Cuisinart lifetime warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

