Etekcity queen air mattress with built-in pump + premium design: $50 (50% off)

- May. 14th 2020 3:44 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Queen Size Air Mattress with Built-in Pump for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $100 at Amazon, this is a 50% discount and beats the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it at by over $20. This blow-up mattress offers a very awesome feature of having the pump built-in, which means you won’t have to dig through the closet for the mini air compressors that never work. Plus, it’s a 22-inch tall mattress which gives plenty of cushion between you and the ground. Whether you’re planning a summer vacation out in the woods and want a more comfortable arrangement than a sleeping bag can provide, or just want to be prepared for whenever company eventually comes over, this is a great deal. Want to know the best part? It only takes 3- to 5-minutes to inflate, so there’s no waiting around forever when it’s time to go to sleep. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, if you just want a queen bed that doesn’t have the premium design or 22-inch thickness that today’s lead deal offers, you can save some cash. The Intex Dura-Beam Air Mattress with Built-in Pillow and Pump is $36 Prime shipped for a queen-size or $30 Prime shipped for twin. While you’re not getting the same experience as the Etekcity above, this is great for impromptu company or camping if you’d rather not risk a more expensive air mattress.

Complete your inflated experience by picking up this blow-up pillow. It’s only $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that there’s no built-in pump here, so you’ll have to provide your own.

Etekcity Queen Air Mattress features:

  • ALL-NIGHT COMFORT: Special inner construction make the air bed stable and comfortable like a real bed, capacity up to 650 pounds; unique wave veins support all parts of your body well, help you completely relax and enjoy a deep sleep all night
  • QUICK And CONVENIENT SETUP: Built-in electric pump quickly inflates airbed to desired firmness in about 3-5 minutes; power cable can be stored away in a built-in compartment to keep rooms clutter-free
  • QUALITY MATERIALS: Double layer construction with puncture-resistant material ensures the airbed maintain its form; Waterproof flocked top are always dry and material is easy to clean after use, simply wipe down with a damp cloth

