Amazon’s expansive Thule sale brings Mac backpacks and sleeves to new lows

Amazon is offering a very wide selection of Thule backpacks, laptop sleeves, and bags for at least 20% off. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra Daypack 25-L for $102.95 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $25. This high-end bag is ready for any modern MacBook you need to stow and also sports a dedicated compartment for an iPad. Both devices can be quickly accessed from the side, ensuring that you can be up and running in at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find an abundance of other Thule gear on sale.

More Thule gear on sale:

Round out today’s purchase with a CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $14. This is a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day and is bound to fit somewhere in almost any of the Thule bags above.

Thule Subterra Daypack 25-L features:

Commuter-inspired day pack with flexible capacity and quick-access compartments

Fits a 15″ Macbook Pro/14. 1″ Pc + a 10. 1″ Ipad/tablet

Safe edge construction lines laptop compartment for superior corner protection

Quick access to laptop and tablet through secondary side zipper

Molded safe zone protects a phone, sunglasses or small valuables

