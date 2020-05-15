Amazon’s expansive Thule sale brings Mac backpacks and sleeves to new lows

Amazon is offering a very wide selection of Thule backpacks, laptop sleeves, and bags for at least 20% off. Our top pick is the Thule Subterra Daypack 25-L for $102.95 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $25. This high-end bag is ready for any modern MacBook you need to stow and also sports a dedicated compartment for an iPad. Both devices can be quickly accessed from the side, ensuring that you can be up and running in at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find an abundance of other Thule gear on sale.
More Thule gear on sale:
- Subterra 15-inch MacBook Sleeve: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Subterra 13-inch MacBook Sleeve: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Subterra 15.6-inch Bag: $79 (Reg. $100)
- Subterra Backpack 30-L: $111 (Reg. $140)
- Subterra Daypack: $103 (Reg. $130)
- EnRoute Backpack 23-L: $79 (Reg. $100)
- Accent 15.6-inch Laptop Bag: $103 (Reg. $130)
- Crossover 25-L Backpack: $95 (Reg. $120)
- Crossover 25-L Backpack with PowerShuttle: $115 (Reg. $145)
- Crossover 2 Convertible 15.6-inch Laptop Bag: $183 (Reg. $230)
- Crossover 2 13.3-inch Laptop Bag: $127 (Reg. $160)
- Crossover 2 20-L: $159 (Reg. $200)
- Crossover 2 30-L: $183 (Reg. $230)
- Subterra Backpack 30-L with PowerShuttle: $131 (Reg. $165)
- Crossover 32-L Backpack with PowerShuttle: $139 (Reg. $175)
- Crossover 2 15.6-inch Laptop Bag: $159 (Reg. $200)
- Covert DSLR Rolltop Daypack: $175 (Reg. $220)
- Covert DSLR Rolltop Backpack: $175 (Reg. $220)
Round out today’s purchase with a CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle for $14. This is a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day and is bound to fit somewhere in almost any of the Thule bags above.
Thule Subterra Daypack 25-L features:
- Commuter-inspired day pack with flexible capacity and quick-access compartments
- Fits a 15″ Macbook Pro/14. 1″ Pc + a 10. 1″ Ipad/tablet
- Safe edge construction lines laptop compartment for superior corner protection
- Quick access to laptop and tablet through secondary side zipper
- Molded safe zone protects a phone, sunglasses or small valuables
