Bundle the Blue Yeti USB mic with a $50 Ubisoft Store Code at $110 (Save $80)

Best Buy is currently offering the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Microphone with a $50 Ubisoft Store Code for $109.99 shipped. Normally $140 for the microphone itself, this is one of the best bundles that we’ve tracked to-date. It’ll give you the award-winning microphone used by many professional YouTubers and streamers, alongside a $50 credit to the Ubisoft store to purchase your favorite games. I love the Yeti and it’s one of my go-to mics when I need something that’s simple to use while still sounding fantastic. Whether you’re wanting to start up a streaming career during your downtime or maybe pick up doing voiceovers, guest on a podcast, or just level up your video conferencing audio, the Yeti is a fantastic choice. Nothing but a single USB port is required, making it a simple setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the extra $50 to spend at the Ubisoft Store, and name-brand doesn’t really matter to you, then you can score a USB microphone for less. TONOR has a full kit that includes a mic, stand, pop filter, and more for $68 shipped. Over 600 shoppers have left a collective 4.3/5 star review here, so you know it’ll be a great product.

For those who have a gaming headset and just want to make the mic sound better, we have a handy guide for you. In it, we’ll walk through the steps and software needed to enhance your headset’s microphone and make it sound as good as it can, helping to save some extra cash in the process.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

The people from Blue have designed a great package here in the Yeti USB Bundle with $50 Ubisoft Store Code. First you get the Yeti microphone, styled in cool grey, with all the benefits befitting of a USB microphone designed for Twitch streams.

