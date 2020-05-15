Stock up on Gain Dryer Sheets while the 240-pack is down at $6.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 240-pack of Gain Dryer Sheets for $6.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want recurring deliveries. Regularly $9 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and an ideal time to stock up. Designed to fight static in the dryer, they also offer up that “amazing Gain scent” too. These dryer sheets can also help to avoid wrinkled clothes and carry an impressive 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re unsure about the Gain dryer sheets, try a smaller pack out first like this one for just $4.50. Otherwise, go with some wool dryer balls like this reusable 4-pack for under $6. While they won’t impart that delicious Gain scent on your clothes, you can use them over and over again without having to buy new ones (rated for about 1,000 loads of laundry).

More on the Gain Dryer Sheets:

Dryer sheets fight static in the dryer while adding the amazing Gain scent

Dryer sheets also help reduce wrinkles

Wash your laundry with matching scents in Gain Laundry Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, and Scent Booster Beads then add dryer sheets to the dryer to keep your laundry smelling amazing even after six weeks

