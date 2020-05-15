SleepLux’s twin air mattress has a built-in pump + USB port for $32 (Reg. $40)

- May. 15th 2020 2:24 pm ET

Amazon is offering the SleepLux Twin Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump for $31.91 shipped. This is a new all-time low and is down from its regular going rate of around $40. Given that this air mattress includes a built-in pump, it’s super simple to inflate whenever you need it. But, it also includes a blow-up pillow as well as a built-in USB port to charge your smartphone at night. Whether you need a spare bed for company or you plan to head to the woods and camp sometime this summer, today’s deal is a great option. Plus, it’s 15-inches tall, which gives you plenty of space between the top and the ground. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash with the Coleman Quick Bed Single High Airbed Mattress. It’s slightly larger than today’s deal given that it’s a queen, but you won’t get as many premium features. This $20 Prime shipped air mattress doesn’t have a built-in pump, included air pillow, or USB charging port.

Use some of your savings to pick up this solar-powered LED bulb. It gives off 130-lumens of brightness and would be a fantastic purchase if you’re planning to go camping with this air mattress. At just $11 Prime shipped, this is a fantastic way to spend your savings.

SleepLux Twin Air Mattress features:

  • GET A GOOD NIGHT’S REST: SleepLux’s twin air mattress is designed with proprietary I-Beam construction. Composed of 3 durable layers, this inflatable mattress will keep its form and stay firm throughout the whole night.
  • SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION: Tritech airbeds promote healthy sleeping postures. A dense polyester mesh core is placed between two durable layers of PVC providing next-level back and shoulder support.
  • INFLATES AND DEFLATES WITH ZERO EFFORT: The built-in pump quietly inflates the air mattress in just 5 minutes with just a single push of a button. It won’t lose air, so you don’t lose sleep.

