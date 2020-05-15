Spider-Man: Far From Home 4K for $10 in VUDU’s Deals of the Week sale, more

VUDU’s Deals of the Week sale offers quite a few blockbuster hits at fantastic prices. One of our favorites is Spider-Man: Far From Home at $9.99 in 4K, which normally goes for $15 at Google Play. This is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which ended out the third phase of the series. Picking up where Endgame left off (and no, we won’t spoil a thing), this movie follows Peter Parker as he takes an international field trip and S.H.I.E.L.D. needs him once more. Honestly, this is probably in my top five Marvel movies of all-time, sitting right up there with Iron Man, Infinity War, Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU to view nearly 300 other titles that are on sale.

More about Spider-Man Far From Home:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

