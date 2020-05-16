These Invicta Aviator and Fossil Grant watches are priced from $72

Amazon is offering the Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Ion-Plated Watch (17205) for $71.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. This watch sports a 48mm gold ion-plated case with synthetic-sapphire dial window. It’s water resistant up to 100-meters and you’ll find chronograph subdials for 60-second, 60-minute, and 1/10-second functions. Oh, and there’s a built-in date window to help lessen the need to reach for your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel and Leather Watch for $83.41 shipped at Amazon. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is among of the best we have seen. This stylish Fossil offering features a blue dial and genuine leather band. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather have something smart, have a look at Letsfit’s $37 offering. It chases Apple Watch and the like with a 1.3-inch display, smartphone notification support, and an IP68-rating. Battery life is said to last “up to 10-days.”

Invicta Aviator 18k Gold Ion-Plated Watch features:

18k gold ion-plated watch with logo on dial featuring tachymeter and compass on inner bezel

48 mm gold ion-plated stainless steel case with synthetic-sapphire dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display. Crystal Type-Flame Fusion

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!