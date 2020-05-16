Put an extra $12 in your pocket with a Swiss Army Evolution Multi-tool at $20

Today only, Woot is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 14 Multi-tool for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $32 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You can’t go wrong when picking up a Swiss Army Knife. It does so many things and easily slips into your pocket so it’s always available. From the knife to scissors, screwdriver, corkscrew, can opener, and more, this multi-tool does 14 functions in total. Plus, Victorinox is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to Swiss Army Knives. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 happy customers.

Are you looking for a multi-tool that’ll be a bit more rugged? The Gerber Dime Mini Multi-tool is a great option. Coming in at $17 Prime shipped, you’ll get quite a few features here. However, it is larger than today’s lead deal, taking up more room in your pocket.

Just want a pocket knife? Well, the MTech USA Spring-Assisted Knife is just $11 Prime shipped. While it only does three jobs, instead of 14, this knife is larger and more durable than what you’ll find above. Plus, the pocket clip ensures that it’s always at the ready to open a package, cut a seatbelt, or break a window.

Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 13 Multi-tool features:

Embrace change, explore new horizons, progress everyday… This is what the Evolution collection is about. With the Evolution 14 model, we bring you the perfect tool for your everyday adventures. It features all the functions you need with specially formed scales that offer outstanding grip and stability. Work faster and easier with this little bit of evolution that fits in your pocket.

