LG’s 32-inch HDTV is a bargain buy at $100 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering LG’s 32-inch 720p HDTV for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s an $80 price drop from the original price and down 33% from the usual going rate. This bargain-priced TV delivers a 32-inch display with HD functionality and two HDMI inputs. It’s an ideal solution as a bedroom TV or something for the kid’s room. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

LG 32-inch HDTV features:

Stay entertained with this LG 32-inch HDTV. The HDMI and USB ports let you connect a wide variety of devices, while VESA mount compatibility allows wall installation for use in tight spaces. This LG 32-inch HDTV has a 10W speaker system for an all-around multimedia experience, and the noise-reduction feature helps increase picture clarity.

