LG’s 32-inch HDTV is a bargain buy at $100 shipped

- May. 17th 2020 4:02 pm ET

$100
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering LG’s 32-inch 720p HDTV for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s an $80 price drop from the original price and down 33% from the usual going rate. This bargain-priced TV delivers a 32-inch display with HD functionality and two HDMI inputs. It’s an ideal solution as a bedroom TV or something for the kid’s room. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

LG 32-inch HDTV features:

Stay entertained with this LG 32-inch HDTV. The HDMI and USB ports let you connect a wide variety of devices, while VESA mount compatibility allows wall installation for use in tight spaces. This LG 32-inch HDTV has a 10W speaker system for an all-around multimedia experience, and the noise-reduction feature helps increase picture clarity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

LG

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp