Roku’s Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player hits new 2020 low at $70 (Save 30%)

- May. 17th 2020 9:12 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Roku’s highest-end media player was just refreshed last fall and packs 4K HDR10 playback of your favorite content from all the popular streaming services. It also includes an all-new remote which offers customizable shortcuts for easily accessing preferred content. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you can live without the 4K HDR capabilities, then save a bit more with Amazon Fire TV Stick. This streaming device sells for $40 and will still give you access to a similar wealth of content as well as the same voice control features. It’s perfect for adding to a guest room TV or anywhere that doesn’t demand home theater-level features.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. The enhanced voice remote features new personal shortcut buttons for one-touch control, Premium JBL headphones for private listening, and TV controls.

