Avalon 1-day sale has water dispensers and more up to 37% off, deals from $25

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Avalon water dispensers and accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the Avalon A10 Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser in black for $132.99. Regularly $180 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $140, today’s offer is $47 off and the lowest total we can find. This model provides on-demand filtered water in three temperatures (cold, cool, and piping hot) so you never need to pull out the Brita or the kettle again. There’s also a handy child safety lock on the hot water spout so the whole family can use it without worry. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Avalon deals.

Also part of today’s sale, you’ll find the Avalon A1 Top Loading Water Cooler in white for $110.99. Regularly up to $180, it currently fetches $150 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This one makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal that provides much of the same feature set. Just note, this model only includes two temperature options including hot and cold, but ships with the same 1-year warranty and solid ratings.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Avalon sale for some higher-end water dispensers and more. There are also some nice deals on accessories starting from $25. Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more household deals.

More on the Avalon A10 Top Loading Water Dispenser:

THREE TEMPERATURES Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience This dispenser features a crisp cold cool or piping hot output

INNOVATIVE DESIGN Our sleek stylish stainless steel water cooler will make this water cooler fit right into your home kitchen or office

TIME SAVING Our top loading water cooler dispenser saves time when you need to make a quick cup of tea hot cocoa or instant soup! You never have to wait for a pot or kettle to boil

